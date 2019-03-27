Orolia buys a satellite navigation testing company

French navigation technology company Orolia is buying Skydel Solutions, a move designed to strengthen its position in the global navigation satellite system market. The deal was scheduled to be announced Wednesday during the Association of…

The deal was scheduled to be announced Wednesday during the Association of the U.S. Army’s Global Force Exhibition in Huntsville, Alabama. Terms were not disclosed.

Orolia — which has its maritime navigation and signal-based rescue solutions headquarters in Lanham — made the deal to gain access to Skydel’s GNSS simulator market, said Paul Zweers, Orolia’s vice president of aerospace, defense and government.

Montreal-based Skydel’s products let customers test the effectiveness of any navigation device connected to satellite-signal-based systems against signal loss or adversarial activities, such as signal spoofing or jamming, before deploying them to the field.

“Skydel really gives us a great piece of a solution to addressing our customer needs in that space,” Zweers said.

Testing is essential for Orolia, which…