Oregon-based Flir splits its HQ with new Arlington office

Thermal imaging manufacturer Flir Systems is splitting its headquarters between its current site in Wilsonville, Oregon, and a new office in Arlington. The new office will house its CEO, chief financial officer and chief human resources officer.

The company will remain incorporated in Oregon and its current Wilsonville headquarters will continue to house corporate staff and manufacturing for the company’s large airborne gimbal cameras.

The Wilsonville site, which has 350 employees, is slated to undergo renovations starting in the second quarter. No layoffs are anticipated as part of this move.

The new 30,000-square-foot office — at 1201 S. Joyce St. at Pentagon Row — and will have 65 employees and bring the company closer to its large U.S. government customers and regulators. It will house the company’s Government and Defense Business Unit and feature a showroom to demonstrate the company’s products.

Government customers account for 37 percent of Flir’s business, according…