202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press March 29, 2019 3:14 pm 03/29/2019 03:14pm
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12700.56 up 67.98

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2548.18 up 33.19

NASDAQ: Composite 7729.32 up 60.15

Standard and Poors 500 2833.37 up 17.93

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!