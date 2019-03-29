202
By The Associated Press March 29, 2019 1:37 pm 03/29/2019 01:37pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12672.80 up 40.22

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2540.30 up 25.31

NASDAQ: Composite 7709.20 up 40.03

Standard and Poors 500 2827.12 up 11.68

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

