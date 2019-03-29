30 industrials 25866.36 up 148.90 or 0.58 percent 20 transportation 10399.48 up 79.85 or 0.77 percent 15 utilities 775.70 up 1.64 or 0.21 percent 65 stocks 8579.21 up 48.47 or 0.57 percent

30 industrials 25866.36 up 148.90 or 0.58 percent 20 transportation 10399.48 up 79.85 or 0.77 percent 15 utilities 775.70 up 1.64 or 0.21 percent 65 stocks 8579.21 up 48.47 or 0.57 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.