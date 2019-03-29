30 industrials 25861.04 up 143.58 or 0.56 percent 20 transportation 10416.59 up 96.96 or 0.94 percent 15 utilities 775.55 up 1.49 or 0.19 percent 65 stocks 8581.55 up 50.81 or 0.60 percent

30 industrials 25861.04 up 143.58 or 0.56 percent 20 transportation 10416.59 up 96.96 or 0.94 percent 15 utilities 775.55 up 1.49 or 0.19 percent 65 stocks 8581.55 up 50.81 or 0.60 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.