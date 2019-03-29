New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12669.80 up 37.22 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2541.55 up 26.56 NASDAQ: Composite 7709.22 up 40.05 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12669.80 up 37.22 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2541.55 up 26.56 NASDAQ: Composite 7709.22 up 40.05 Standard and Poors 500 2826.40 up 10.96 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.