By The Associated Press March 29, 2019 12:04 pm 03/29/2019 12:04pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12668.65 up 36.07

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2539.96 up 24.97

NASDAQ: Composite 7706.28 up 37.11

Standard and Poors 500 2826.49 up 11.05

