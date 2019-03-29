New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12670.51 up 37.93 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2532.83 up 17.83 NASDAQ: Composite 7715.66 up 46.49 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12670.51 up 37.93 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2532.83 up 17.83 NASDAQ: Composite 7715.66 up 46.49 Standard and Poors 500 2827.03 up 11.59