By The Associated Press March 29, 2019 11:05 am 03/29/2019 11:05am
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12658.31 up 25.73

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2531.27 up 16.28

NASDAQ: Composite 7699.03 up 29.87

Standard and Poors 500 2822.30 up 6.86

