New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12658.31 up 25.73 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2531.27 up 16.28 NASDAQ: Composite 7699.03 up 29.87 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12658.31 up 25.73 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2531.27 up 16.28 NASDAQ: Composite 7699.03 up 29.87 Standard and Poors 500 2822.30 up 6.86 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.