By The Associated Press March 28, 2019 3:35 pm 03/28/2019 03:35pm
30 industrials 25704.48 up 78.89 or 0.31 percent

20 transportation 10314.20 up 116.56 or 1.14 percent

15 utilities 773.97 down 9.77 or -1.25 percent

65 stocks 8526.94 up 21.96 or 0.26 percent

