By The Associated Press March 28, 2019 3:35 pm 03/28/2019 03:35pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12626.31 up 34.59

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2513.68 up 4.27

NASDAQ: Composite 7665.49 up 22.11

Standard and Poors 500 2813.75 up 8.38

