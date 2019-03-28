New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12626.31 up 34.59 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2513.68 up 4.27 NASDAQ: Composite 7665.49 up 22.11 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12626.31 up 34.59 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2513.68 up 4.27 NASDAQ: Composite 7665.49 up 22.11 Standard and Poors 500 2813.75 up 8.38 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.