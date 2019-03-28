202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press March 28, 2019 3:06 pm 03/28/2019 03:06pm
Share

30 industrials 25684.77 up 59.18 or 0.23 percent

20 transportation 10301.68 up 104.04 or 1.02 percent

15 utilities 774.20 down 9.54 or -1.22 percent

65 stocks 8520.93 up 15.95 or 0.19 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!