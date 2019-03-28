202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press March 28, 2019 2:35 pm 03/28/2019 02:35pm
Share

30 industrials 25678.53 up 52.94 or 0.21 percent

20 transportation 10313.24 up 115.60 or 1.13 percent

15 utilities 773.80 down 9.94 or -1.27 percent

65 stocks 8521.46 up 16.48 or 0.19 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!