By The Associated Press March 27, 2019 2:06 pm 03/27/2019 02:06pm
30 industrials 25602.76 down 54.97 or -0.21 percent

20 transportation 10205.65 up 98.24 or 0.97 percent

15 utilities 783.73 down 5.78 or -0.73 percent

65 stocks 8502.29 down 0.23 or 0.00 percent

