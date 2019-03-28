New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12602.95 up 11.23 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2503.55 down 5.87 NASDAQ: Composite 7663.34 up 19.97 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12602.95 up 11.23 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2503.55 down 5.87 NASDAQ: Composite 7663.34 up 19.97 Standard and Poors 500 2810.89 up 5.52 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.