By The Associated Press March 28, 2019 1:05 pm 03/28/2019 01:05pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12591.45 down 0.27

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2503.39 down 6.03

NASDAQ: Composite 7656.21 up 12.83

Standard and Poors 500 2807.82 up 2.45

