By The Associated Press March 28, 2019 12:37 pm 03/28/2019 12:37pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12576.10 down 15.62

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2501.59 down 7.83

NASDAQ: Composite 7641.95 down 1.43

Standard and Poors 500 2804.08 down 1.29

