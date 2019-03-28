202
By The Associated Press March 28, 2019 11:36 am 03/28/2019 11:36am
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12568.45 down 23.27

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2505.99 down 3.43

NASDAQ: Composite 7620.81 down 22.57

Standard and Poors 500 2800.34 down 5.03

