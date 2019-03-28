202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press March 28, 2019 10:36 am 03/28/2019 10:36am
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12634.51 up 42.79

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2522.93 up 13.51

NASDAQ: Composite 7679.78 up 36.40

Standard and Poors 500 2817.03 up 11.66

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!