New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12634.51 up 42.79 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2522.93 up 13.51 NASDAQ: Composite 7679.78 up 36.40 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12634.51 up 42.79 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2522.93 up 13.51 NASDAQ: Composite 7679.78 up 36.40 Standard and Poors 500 2817.03 up 11.66 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.