30 industrials 25702.24 up 76.65 or 0.30 percent 20 transportation 10283.17 up 85.53 or 0.84 percent 15 utilities 779.16 down 4.58 or -0.58 percent 65 stocks 8529.44 up 24.46 or 0.29 percent
30 industrials 25702.24 up 76.65 or 0.30 percent
20 transportation 10283.17 up 85.53 or 0.84 percent
15 utilities 779.16 down 4.58 or -0.58 percent
65 stocks 8529.44 up 24.46 or 0.29 percent
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.