202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press March 28, 2019 10:05 am 03/28/2019 10:05am
Share

30 industrials 25702.24 up 76.65 or 0.30 percent

20 transportation 10283.17 up 85.53 or 0.84 percent

15 utilities 779.16 down 4.58 or -0.58 percent

65 stocks 8529.44 up 24.46 or 0.29 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!