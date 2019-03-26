New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12586.46 up 50.78 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2527.71 up 15.87 NASDAQ: Composite 7655.45 up 17.91 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12586.46 up 50.78 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2527.71 up 15.87 NASDAQ: Composite 7655.45 up 17.91 Standard and Poors 500 2806.01 up 7.65 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.