New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12612.94 up 77.26 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2531.29 up 19.45 NASDAQ: Composite 7671.20 up 33.66 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12612.94 up 77.26 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2531.29 up 19.45 NASDAQ: Composite 7671.20 up 33.66 Standard and Poors 500 2810.95 up 12.59 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.