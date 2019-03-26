New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12612.94 up 77.26 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2531.29 up 19.45 NASDAQ: Composite 7671.20 up 33.66 Standard…
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:
New York Stock Exchange 12612.94 up 77.26
NYSE MKT Composite Index 2531.29 up 19.45
NASDAQ: Composite 7671.20 up 33.66
Standard and Poors 500 2810.95 up 12.59
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.