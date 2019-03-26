New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12614.73 up 79.05 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2530.75 up 18.91 NASDAQ: Composite 7693.41 up 55.87 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12614.73 up 79.05 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2530.75 up 18.91 NASDAQ: Composite 7693.41 up 55.87 Standard and Poors 500 2815.59 up 17.23 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.