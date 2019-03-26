New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12626.55 up 90.87 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2530.45 up 18.61 NASDAQ: Composite 7698.86 up 61.32 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12626.55 up 90.87 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2530.45 up 18.61 NASDAQ: Composite 7698.86 up 61.32 Standard and Poors 500 2819.05 up 20.69 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.