30 industrials 25688.50 up 171.67 or 0.67 percent 20 transportation 10065.54 up 64.75 or 0.65 percent 15 utilities 787.98 up 3.98 or 0.51 percent 65 stocks 8496.68 up 53.89 or 0.64 percent

30 industrials 25688.50 up 171.67 or 0.67 percent 20 transportation 10065.54 up 64.75 or 0.65 percent 15 utilities 787.98 up 3.98 or 0.51 percent 65 stocks 8496.68 up 53.89 or 0.64 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.