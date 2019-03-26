202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press March 26, 2019 11:36 am 03/26/2019 11:36am
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12645.40 up 109.72

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2531.26 up 19.41

NASDAQ: Composite 7715.32 up 77.77

Standard and Poors 500 2823.52 up 25.16

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!