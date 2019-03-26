New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12667.43 up 131.75 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2539.46 up 27.61 NASDAQ: Composite 7729.90 up 92.36 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12667.43 up 131.75 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2539.46 up 27.61 NASDAQ: Composite 7729.90 up 92.36 Standard and Poors 500 2828.73 up 30.37 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.