30 industrials 25786.28 up 269.45 or 1.06 percent 20 transportation 10107.48 up 106.69 or 1.07 percent 15 utilities 788.25 up 4.25 or 0.54 percent 65 stocks 8524.80 up 82.01 or 0.97 percent

30 industrials 25786.28 up 269.45 or 1.06 percent 20 transportation 10107.48 up 106.69 or 1.07 percent 15 utilities 788.25 up 4.25 or 0.54 percent 65 stocks 8524.80 up 82.01 or 0.97 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.