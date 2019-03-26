30 industrials 25756.24 up 239.41 or 0.94 percent 20 transportation 10087.62 up 86.83 or 0.87 percent 15 utilities 786.83 up 2.83 or 0.36 percent 65 stocks 8512.22 up 69.43 or 0.82 percent

30 industrials 25756.24 up 239.41 or 0.94 percent 20 transportation 10087.62 up 86.83 or 0.87 percent 15 utilities 786.83 up 2.83 or 0.36 percent 65 stocks 8512.22 up 69.43 or 0.82 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.