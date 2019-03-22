202
By The Associated Press March 22, 2019 3:36 pm 03/22/2019 03:36pm
30 industrials 25614.53 down 347.98 or -1.34 percent

20 transportation 10098.81 down 186.86 or -1.82 percent

15 utilities 786.54 up 7.19 or 0.92 percent

65 stocks 8486.98 down 93.09 or -1.08 percent

