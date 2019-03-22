202
By The Associated Press March 22, 2019 3:06 pm 03/22/2019 03:06pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12616.39 down 166.15

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2526.76 down 41.88

NASDAQ: Composite 7707.49 down 131.47

Standard and Poors 500 2820.47 down 34.41

