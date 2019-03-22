202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press March 22, 2019 3:06 pm 03/22/2019 03:06pm
Share

30 industrials 25694.43 down 268.08 or -1.03 percent

20 transportation 10126.80 down 158.87 or -1.54 percent

15 utilities 788.01 up 8.66 or 1.11 percent

65 stocks 8510.90 down 69.17 or -0.81 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!