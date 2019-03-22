202
By The Associated Press March 22, 2019 1:06 pm 03/22/2019 01:06pm
30 industrials 25582.58 down 379.93 or -1.46 percent

20 transportation 10099.14 down 186.53 or -1.81 percent

15 utilities 785.95 up 6.60 or 0.85 percent

65 stocks 8479.85 down 100.22 or -1.17 percent

