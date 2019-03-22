202
March 22, 2019
30 industrials 25537.49 down 425.02 or -1.64 percent

20 transportation 10066.53 down 219.14 or -2.13 percent

15 utilities 788.57 up 9.22 or 1.18 percent

65 stocks 8469.10 down 110.97 or -1.29 percent

