30 industrials 25537.49 down 425.02 or -1.64 percent 20 transportation 10066.53 down 219.14 or -2.13 percent 15 utilities 788.57 up 9.22 or 1.18 percent 65 stocks 8469.10 down 110.97 or -1.29 percent

30 industrials 25537.49 down 425.02 or -1.64 percent 20 transportation 10066.53 down 219.14 or -2.13 percent 15 utilities 788.57 up 9.22 or 1.18 percent 65 stocks 8469.10 down 110.97 or -1.29 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.