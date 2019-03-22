New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12611.84 down 170.70 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2528.14 down 40.50 NASDAQ: Composite 7738.18 down 100.77 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12611.84 down 170.70 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2528.14 down 40.50 NASDAQ: Composite 7738.18 down 100.77 Standard and Poors 500 2823.01 down 31.87 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.