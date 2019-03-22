New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12645.02 down 137.52 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2537.90 down 30.74 NASDAQ: Composite 7771.28 down 67.68 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12645.02 down 137.52 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2537.90 down 30.74 NASDAQ: Composite 7771.28 down 67.68 Standard and Poors 500 2830.15 down 24.73 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.