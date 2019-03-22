202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press March 22, 2019 10:36 am 03/22/2019 10:36am
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12645.02 down 137.52

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2537.90 down 30.74

NASDAQ: Composite 7771.28 down 67.68

Standard and Poors 500 2830.15 down 24.73

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!