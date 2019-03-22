30 industrials 25699.49 down 263.02 or -1.01 percent 20 transportation 10138.19 down 147.48 or -1.43 percent 15 utilities 788.02 up 8.67 or 1.11 percent 65 stocks 8514.32 down 65.75 or -0.77 percent

30 industrials 25699.49 down 263.02 or -1.01 percent 20 transportation 10138.19 down 147.48 or -1.43 percent 15 utilities 788.02 up 8.67 or 1.11 percent 65 stocks 8514.32 down 65.75 or -0.77 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.