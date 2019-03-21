202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press March 21, 2019 3:36 pm 03/21/2019 03:36pm
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12781.74 up 81.49

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2566.84 up 8.70

NASDAQ: Composite 7837.55 up 108.59

Standard and Poors 500 2855.30 up 31.07

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!