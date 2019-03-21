New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12786.15 up 85.90 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2568.16 up 10.02 NASDAQ: Composite 7836.92 up 107.95 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12786.15 up 85.90 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2568.16 up 10.02 NASDAQ: Composite 7836.92 up 107.95 Standard and Poors 500 2855.93 up 31.70 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.