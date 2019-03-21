202
By The Associated Press March 21, 2019 2:06 pm 03/21/2019 02:06pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12767.93 up 67.68

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2562.45 up 4.32

NASDAQ: Composite 7816.47 up 87.50

Standard and Poors 500 2849.23 up 25.00

