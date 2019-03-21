New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12767.33 up 67.08 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2559.84 up 1.70 NASDAQ: Composite 7814.62 up 85.65 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12767.33 up 67.08 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2559.84 up 1.70 NASDAQ: Composite 7814.62 up 85.65 Standard and Poors 500 2849.29 up 25.06 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.