By The Associated Press March 20, 2019 1:07 pm 03/20/2019 01:07pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12673.70 down 87.09

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2547.70 down 3.00

NASDAQ: Composite 7691.93 down 32.01

Standard and Poors 500 2817.70 down 14.87

