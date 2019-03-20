New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12673.70 down 87.09 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2547.70 down 3.00 NASDAQ: Composite 7691.93 down 32.01 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12673.70 down 87.09 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2547.70 down 3.00 NASDAQ: Composite 7691.93 down 32.01 Standard and Poors 500 2817.70 down 14.87 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.