202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press March 21, 2019 12:06 pm 03/21/2019 12:06pm
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12784.01 up 83.76

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2564.84 up 6.70

NASDAQ: Composite 7814.39 up 85.43

Standard and Poors 500 2850.85 up 26.62

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!