By The Associated Press March 21, 2019 10:36 am 03/21/2019 10:36am
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12721.44 up 21.19

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2561.35 up 3.21

NASDAQ: Composite 7774.25 up 45.28

Standard and Poors 500 2834.86 up 10.63

