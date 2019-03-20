202
By The Associated Press March 20, 2019 10:06 am 03/20/2019 10:06am
30 industrials 25761.86 down 125.52 or -0.48 percent

20 transportation 10097.32 down 180.00 or -1.75 percent

15 utilities 767.01 down 1.19 or -0.15 percent

65 stocks 8478.94 down 64.56 or -0.76 percent

