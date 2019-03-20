202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press March 20, 2019 10:06 am 03/20/2019 10:06am
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12704.04 down 56.75

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2538.16 down 12.54

NASDAQ: Composite 7712.78 down 11.16

Standard and Poors 500 2821.76 down 10.81

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!