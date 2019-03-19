New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12750.69 down 30.73 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2551.87 down 23.54 NASDAQ: Composite 7716.95 up 2.47 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12750.69 down 30.73 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2551.87 down 23.54 NASDAQ: Composite 7716.95 up 2.47 Standard and Poors 500 2829.88 down 3.06 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.