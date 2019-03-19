30 industrials 25873.32 down 40.78 or -0.16 percent 20 transportation 10273.90 down 140.46 or -1.35 percent 15 utilities 765.82 down 10.95 or -1.41 percent 65 stocks 8535.73 down 57.74 or -0.67 percent

