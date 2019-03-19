New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12786.75 up 5.34 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2557.61 down 17.80 NASDAQ: Composite 7742.03 up 27.56 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12786.75 up 5.34 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2557.61 down 17.80 NASDAQ: Composite 7742.03 up 27.56 Standard and Poors 500 2837.53 up 4.59